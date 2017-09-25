NOEL GALLAGHER IS COMING TO IRELAND!

Live arena shows & his new album deets are right here!

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ new album, Who Built The Moon? will be released on Fri 24 November 2017 and features a bonus track recorded RIGHT HERE IN RTÉ 2FM by the amazing Damian Chennells! 😍

David Holmes, Producer of Who Built The Moon? says: “People are going to be surprised. I think people love Noel and they’re desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record – a lot of Noel’s music is quite mid-tempo. This one is fun.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: Who Built The Moon? Track Listing:

1. Fort Knox

2. Holy Mountain

3. Keep On Reaching

4. It’s A Beautiful World

5. She Taught Me How To Fly

6. Be Careful What You Wish For

7. Black & White Sunshine

8. Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)

9. If Love Is The Law

10. The Man Who Built The Moon

11. End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)

Bonus track:

➡Dead In The Water (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin) ⬅

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ Who Built The Moon? 2018 Tour Dates are announced as follows:

Sun 22 April 2018 Brighton, Brighton Centre

Tue 24 April 2018 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Wed 25 April 2018 Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

Fri 27 April 2018 London, The SSE Arena Wembley

Mon 30 April 2018 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 1 May 2018 Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Thu 3 May 2018 Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Fri 4 May 2018 Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sun 6 May 2018 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Mon 7 May 2018 Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wed 9 May 2018 Belfast, The SSE Arena

Thu 10 May 2018 Dublin, 3Arena