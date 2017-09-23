Dave Fanning – Sleep, Paul Howard and Celebrity Protests…

On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

It’s the weekend and you might need to catch up on some much needed shut-eye. A study this week from Oxford Economics claimed that those who regularly get a good night’s sleep enjoy an improvement in wellbeing greater than the impact of a fourfold increase in spending money. Retired Professor Walter McNicholas, Director of the Pulmonary and Sleep Disorders Unit and Consultant Respiratory Physician of St. Vincent’s University Hospital tells us just how important sleep really is.

This week well known actor James Cromwell, star of Babe and L.A. Confidential was arrested at Sea World for speaking out during a show about the captivity of orca whales. It was also reported that Pamela Anderson was pleasing with the Kardashians not to wear fur. Sue Murphy talks about some of the most significant moments of celebrity protest

There have been whole generations of kids growing up in cities who have never been on a farm and know very little about them. Marion Kelly is part of a big city project with the aim to set up a free community city farm. That’s right, a farm in a park in the city complete with pigs, goats, ducks and chickens.

Ross O Carroll Kelly is nearly 20 years old… Well, the character is heading for 40 but 1998 was when Paul Howard’s creation first came to life for us and he has made quite an impact… 17 books and 3 plays… Paul Howard is here to talk about the phenomenon of Ross and more.

Movie Critic for the Independent Paul Whitington chats about this weeks new releases including Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Maze.