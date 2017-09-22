Tupac photographer sues retail brands Macy’s and Urban Outfitters

A hip hop photographer Chi Modu who took some of the most iconic pictures of the likes of Tupac Shakur, the Notorious B.I.G., and more is suing retail brand Macy’s and Urban Outfitters for selling merchandise like T-shirts with her images printed on them without his permission.

Modu did have an agreement with the merchandising company to use the images, but he claims it expired in July 2016.

It’s not the first time photographs of Tupac have warranted litigious action. In June, a separate photographer, Danny Clinch, sued Urban Outfitters and Forever 21 for selling T-shirts featuring his Tupac photos. Those originally appeared on the 1993 and 1996 covers of Rolling Stone.

The images in question are below…