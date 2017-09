The powehouse that is Riri only just debuted her new line 2 weeks ago and she’s already gearing up for more.

Rihanna has already previewed another line from her newly launched beauty range FENTY. It’s called the galaxy holiday collection packaged in a jewel-toned rainbow iridescent packaging and looks like there will be lipsticks, a 14-color eye shadow palette and liquid eyeliner.

It’s all due to drop on October 13th

Holiday #GALAXY collection. You ready? Friday Oct 13th. @sephora @fentybeauty #sephoralovesfentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT