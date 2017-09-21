Yoko Ono Forces Polish Lemonade Company ‘John Lemon’ to Change Name

A Polish Lemonade brand had a pretty genius name for their drinks called ‘John Lemon’ however Yoko Ono wasn’t too keen on the idea and took legal action.

Yoko’s lawyers claimed that the vegan gluten free soft drink company infringed on the trademark of her husband’s name and personal rights saying ‘they were abusing and misusing the legacy of John Lennon to sell their soda.’

They’ve now been force to change their name to ‘On Lemon’ and are actually available in Ireland.