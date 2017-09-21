SOULÉ OFF TO EUROSONIC
We’re thrilled to be sending Soulé to Eurosonic in January 2018!
Together with 30 European radio stations ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) has announced the first artists for its upcoming edition. For each country, the acts are selected in co-operation with the national radio broadcaster.
ESNS will take place in Groningen (The Netherlands) from the 17th to 20th of January 2018, with Denmark named as the country in focus, and with participating radio stations making live-broadcasts throughout the event. Alongside that, Groningen will be welcoming hundreds of journalists, TV stations and bloggers, making ESNS the most important European media event for music.
Here are the 31 confirmed upcoming acts from 25 countries!
Alice Merton (de) – ARD
Ana Curcin (rs) – RTS/Radio Belgrade One
Drops & Points by Pascal Schumacher feat. Maxime Delpierre (lu) – LUERSL/100.7
Giorgio Poi (it) – RAI/Radio 2
Housewives (gb) – BBC Music
Isac Elliot (fi) – YleX
Janice (se) – SR/P3
Jardier (si) – RTV/Val 202
KONOBA & R.O (be) – RTBF/ Pure FM
KYTES (de) – ARD
L.A. (es) – Los 40 Principales
Makree (lv) – Latvijas Radio 5
Max Fall (md) – MDA/Radio Moldova Muzical
meisterjaan (ee) – ERR/Raadio 2
Mörk (hu) – MTVA/Pet?fi Radio
Naaz (nl) – NPO/3FM
NIHILS (at) – ORF/FM4
Peter Kernel (ch) – RSI/Rete Tre
Phlake (dk) – DR/P3
Saint Electrics (bg) – BNR
SANDOR (ch) – RTS/Couleur 3
SEVEN (ch) – SRF3
Sigrid (no) – NRK/P3
Sonar (pl) – Polski Radio
Soulé (ie) – RTE/2FM
Tamino (be) – VRT/Studio Brussel
The Magnettes (se) – SR/P3
Theo Lawrence & The Hearts (fr) – Radio France
TT Syndicate (pt) – RTP/Antena 3
Úlfur Úlfur (is) – RUV/RAS2
YONAKA (gb) – BBC Music
