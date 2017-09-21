SOULÉ OFF TO EUROSONIC

We’re thrilled to be sending Soulé to Eurosonic in January 2018!

Together with 30 European radio stations ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) has announced the first artists for its upcoming edition. For each country, the acts are selected in co-operation with the national radio broadcaster.

ESNS will take place in Groningen (The Netherlands) from the 17th to 20th of January 2018, with Denmark named as the country in focus, and with participating radio stations making live-broadcasts throughout the event. Alongside that, Groningen will be welcoming hundreds of journalists, TV stations and bloggers, making ESNS the most important European media event for music.

Here are the 31 confirmed upcoming acts from 25 countries!

Alice Merton (de) – ARD

Ana Curcin (rs) – RTS/Radio Belgrade One

Drops & Points by Pascal Schumacher feat. Maxime Delpierre (lu) – LUERSL/100.7

Giorgio Poi (it) – RAI/Radio 2

Housewives (gb) – BBC Music

Isac Elliot (fi) – YleX

Janice (se) – SR/P3

Jardier (si) – RTV/Val 202

KONOBA & R.O (be) – RTBF/ Pure FM

KYTES (de) – ARD

L.A. (es) – Los 40 Principales

Makree (lv) – Latvijas Radio 5

Max Fall (md) – MDA/Radio Moldova Muzical

meisterjaan (ee) – ERR/Raadio 2

Mörk (hu) – MTVA/Pet?fi Radio

Naaz (nl) – NPO/3FM

NIHILS (at) – ORF/FM4

Peter Kernel (ch) – RSI/Rete Tre

Phlake (dk) – DR/P3

Saint Electrics (bg) – BNR

SANDOR (ch) – RTS/Couleur 3

SEVEN (ch) – SRF3

Sigrid (no) – NRK/P3

Sonar (pl) – Polski Radio

Soulé (ie) – RTE/2FM

Tamino (be) – VRT/Studio Brussel

The Magnettes (se) – SR/P3

Theo Lawrence & The Hearts (fr) – Radio France

TT Syndicate (pt) – RTP/Antena 3

Úlfur Úlfur (is) – RUV/RAS2

YONAKA (gb) – BBC Music

Check out the official Eurosonic playlist below 😍