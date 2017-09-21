See The Lego Ninjago Movie before anyone else

From the team behind the smash hits The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie comes an all-new, big-screen action adventure, The LEGO NINJAGO® Movie.

Arriving nationwide in Irish cinemas on October 13th.

To celebrate, Warner Bros. Pictures have given Breakfast Republic a family of four pass to give away each day! You’ll see the movie before everyone else at a special preview screening on October 1st in the ODEON Point Village.

In this big-screen NINJAGO adventure, the battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas, who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power.

Check out Breakfast Republic for more …