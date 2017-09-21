Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, September 21
Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’
Phoenix – ‘1901’
Phoenix – ‘Ti Amo’
Bantum – ‘Move’
IBEYI (feat: Kamasi Washington) – ‘Deathless’
Massive Attack – ‘Karmacoma’
Tricky – ‘Running Wild’
NEOMADiC – ‘Coma’
R.E.M. – ‘What’s The Frequency Kenneth?’
Slotdace – ‘Nancy Drew’
Stereolab – ‘Ping Ping’
Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
David Holmes (feat: BP Fallon) – ‘Henry McCullough’ (Andrew Weatherall Remix)
Hour 2:
Foo Fighters – ‘Breakout’
Foo Fighters – ‘Run’
Sub Motion – ‘Headlights’
Golden Horde – ‘100 Boys’
Buck 65 – ‘Wicked & Weird’
IRAH – ‘Worship The Sun’
Mic Christopher – ‘Listen Girl’
Mic Christopher – ‘Heyday’
Ivy Nations – ‘Sentimental Hearts’
U2 Vs Kygo – ‘You’re The Vest Thing About Me’
James Yuill – ‘Head Over Heels’
Vitalic live at the Paleo Festival:
‘Nozomi’
‘My Friend Dario’
Poney Part 2’