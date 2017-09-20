Watch: The first trailer for Lara Croft’s Tomb Raider

Angelina Jolie was the original adventure girl Lara Croft back in 2001 and now a new woman is taking over.

Starring Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander Tom Raider arrives in Irish Cinemas on the 16th of March, 2018.

Check out the trailer below…

Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone. Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can’t understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death.