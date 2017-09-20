The original queen of Country, Shania Twain is coming to Ireland

Some of you know her some of you have never heard of her before. But before Taylor Swift there was Shania Twain.

Shania Twain is one of the most successful country music stars in the world and after taking a long break from music she’s back with a new album and tour.

She’ll be coming to Dublin’s 3 Arena Wednesday the 26th of September and Belfast SSE Arena on September 29th. Tickets go on sale at 9am Wednesday the 27th of September this year.

Our Tara Stewart interviewed Shania earlier this year (randomly enough she’s like a super fan of hers). Have a listen below and check out one of her major hits ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’