Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 20
Timo Maas – ‘To Get Down’
DBFC – ‘Staying Home’
Le Galaxie (feat: MayKay) – ‘Pleasure’
Moby – ‘Run On’
Stomp – ‘Ripper Sole’
Booka Brass Band – ‘Trip The Switch’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Wolfstooth Reloaded’
Day One – ‘Waiting For A Break’
Jane Weaver – ‘Did You See Butterflies?’
Ghostpoet – ‘Freakshow’
Radiohead – ‘Airbag’
Easy Star All-Stars (feat: Citizen Cope) – ‘Karma Police’
Mexxrrissey – ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’
Morrissey – ‘Spend The Day In Bed’
Hour 2:
Otherkin – ‘Come On, Hello’
Prophets Of Rage – ‘Hail To The Cjief’
Paul Draper – ‘Who’s Wearing The Trousers’
Mansun – ‘Take It Easy Chicken’
Slotface – ‘Galaxies’
Bjork – ‘Joga’
Bjork – ‘The Gate’
Somadrone (feat: Margie Lewis) – ‘The Howling Infinite’
James Yuill – ‘This Sweet Love’
James Yuill interview
James Yuill – ‘No Pins Allowed’
Foo Fighters – ‘La Dee Da’
Rory Nellis – ‘Friend Of A Friend’
Ailbhe Reddy – ‘Fingertips’