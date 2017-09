This week the King and Queen of Queens New York officially came out as a couple.

Apparently they’ve been together since May and the internet are losing it! Nas is legendary and Nicki is a modern day legend in her own right. So when these two got together loads of fans couldn’t cope.

Can we also take a moment for how spicy, extra and deadly their instagrams are of each other? Have a peek below….

My 88' 190E Benz Bday Flow Queens Get The Money A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Virgo Season With my Real One From Queens! @nickiminaj #hennessylife A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Nasty Nas hopped out the illmatic '88 benz tryna holla @ me earlier today in Queens. 👅 #GucciDown $54.11's @nas A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

The legend himself… #EscobarSeason A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT