Sound of the Nation

Niall Horan sent free pizza to fans waiting overnight for his gig in LA

Niall Horan sent free pizza to fans waiting overnight for his gig in LA

Niall is playing the Hollywood Palladium in LA tonight, promoting his debut solo album.

Its no surprise that fans of the likes of Niall and his fellow One Direction band mates are super duper die hard fans, that will get to a gig 24 hours before it opens just to get a good spot.

So! When Niall heard there were actually loads of fans sweatin’ to get in and camping outside he ordered pizza for them. Because we all know, pizza solves everything…