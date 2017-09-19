GALANTIS’ LIVE AT THE OLYMPIA THEATRE FEBRUARY 19TH 2018

Internationally acclaimed and Grammy-nominated artists Galantis’ announce they will return to Dublin to play a live show at The Olympia Theatre, February 19th.

Internationally acclaimed and Grammy-nominated artists Galantis’ announce they will return to Dublin to play a live show at The Olympia Theatre, February 19th. This follows the news of their highly anticipated new album, The Aviary,ia Big Beat Records.

In addition, the song “No Money” is now the duo’s biggest to date—Platinum-certified with 600 million streams globally, 288 million YouTube views and iTunes Top 10 placement in 43 countries.

While their 2014 debut album, The Pharmacy, was recorded in a secluded studio in the Stockholm archipelago, The Aviary came together in a constant touring climate. For Galantis, the key to their artistry’s evolution occurred while embracing change. Christian Karlsson points to an epiphany he had while visiting an actual aviary in Hong Kong that helped inspire the new album’s namesake.

Galantis is the Swedish production duo, Christian Karlsson (also of Bloodshy & Avant and Miike Snow) and Linus Eklöw (Style of Eye). The Pharmacy reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Chart and spawned hit singles “Peanut Butter Jelly” and “Runaway (U&I),” the latter of which is RIAA certified gold in 7 countries and earned Grammy nominations for “Best Dance Recording” and “Best Remixed Recording” via the Kaskade remix.

The new music is receiving widespread critical praise:

“Galantis sends crowds soaring with reliably mammoth melodies.” ..The NewYorker

“In true Galantis fashion, their latest output embraces warm pads, bright

percussion and soaring vocals that confidently skate between dance and pop.”..Billboar

