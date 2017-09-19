Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, September 19

Sofi Tukker (feat: NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno) – ‘Best Friend’

Modest Mouse – ‘Float On’

REWS – ‘Shine’

Foals – ‘Inhaler’

Skindive – ‘Swallow’

Gary Numan – ‘When The World Comes Apart’

The Prodigy (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Diesel Power’

Bokito – ‘Aloof’

Beck – ‘Que Onda Guero’ (Islands Remix)

Beck – ‘Dear Life’

BARQ – ‘Optimus Prime’

Lethal Dialect – ‘The National’

Lazyboy – ‘Facts Of Life’

Punctual – ‘Fix’

Hour 2:

Rage Against The Machine – ‘Bulls On Parade’

Prophets Of Rage – ‘Strength In Numbers’

Fangclub – ‘Animal Skin’

Courtney Barnett – ‘Avant Gardener’

Nirvana – ‘About A Girl’ (MTV Unplugged)

Blue Americans – ‘Bull On Venice Beach’

James Yuill – ‘Ghost’

Heroes In Hiding – ‘Trouble’

David Bowie – ‘Heroes’

Maria Doyle Kennedy – ‘Little Bee’

Slotface – ‘Night Guilt’

Slotface interview

Slotface – ‘Backyard’

Foo Fighters – ‘Dirty Water’