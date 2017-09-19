Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, September 19
Sofi Tukker (feat: NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno) – ‘Best Friend’
Modest Mouse – ‘Float On’
REWS – ‘Shine’
Foals – ‘Inhaler’
Skindive – ‘Swallow’
Gary Numan – ‘When The World Comes Apart’
The Prodigy (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Diesel Power’
Bokito – ‘Aloof’
Beck – ‘Que Onda Guero’ (Islands Remix)
Beck – ‘Dear Life’
BARQ – ‘Optimus Prime’
Lethal Dialect – ‘The National’
Lazyboy – ‘Facts Of Life’
Punctual – ‘Fix’
Hour 2:
Rage Against The Machine – ‘Bulls On Parade’
Prophets Of Rage – ‘Strength In Numbers’
Fangclub – ‘Animal Skin’
Courtney Barnett – ‘Avant Gardener’
Nirvana – ‘About A Girl’ (MTV Unplugged)
Blue Americans – ‘Bull On Venice Beach’
James Yuill – ‘Ghost’
Heroes In Hiding – ‘Trouble’
David Bowie – ‘Heroes’
Maria Doyle Kennedy – ‘Little Bee’
Slotface – ‘Night Guilt’
Slotface interview
Slotface – ‘Backyard’
Foo Fighters – ‘Dirty Water’