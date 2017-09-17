Dave Fanning | John Connolly, Karl Henry, the best method actors and more…

On today’s Dave Fanning Show

As the weather gets colder and wetter, the couch and TV looks good. Karl Henry offered some advice on keeping with your fitness regime through the Winter

U.S based journalist spoke about the reaction to Hilary Clinton’s book ‘What Happened’

Sue Murphy was in studio to talk about method acting and whether it leads to better performances

Emer McLysaght had a look at some of the more unusual news stories from during the week including the U.S TV debut for Picture This and some controversy for Kate Hudson

And well known author John Connolly’s told Dave about his latest book

