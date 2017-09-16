Dave Fanning: Breaking America, Robert Webb and More

On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

This week Irish band Picture This made their U.S. TV debut to millions of viewers of NBC…a chance at cracking the most lucrative of music markets. Why do some bands and musicians make-it stateside while others fail? Cormac Battle looks at the tricky task of breaking the U.S. market.

Movie Critic for the Independent, Paul Whitington, talks about this weeks newest releases including mother! and The Villainess.

Have you got an object at home that you think could be significant in telling the history of Ireland in the past 100 years… Not a priceless painting or a political document but an everyday object that would give insight in to life in Ireland. Dave Clarke is the producer of a new project called National Treasures and he tells us how we can get involved.

Rules for being a man: don’t cry, love sport, play rough, drink beer, don’t talk about feelings… Robert Webb has been wondering for some time now: are those rules actually any use? Looking back over his life from schoolboy crushes to discovering the power of making people laugh, Robert considers the absurd expectations boys and men have thrust upon them at every stage of life.