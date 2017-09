On Chris and Ciara today…

Chris and Ciara were live from IKEA in Carrickmines today, helping them celebrate their first birthday. After 8 years Chris finally managed to get Ciara in to bed – all quite innocent we can assure you! Plus, with lots of vouchers to give away we had the Duvet Challenge, Big Swedish Quiz and much more!

Click here to listen to all the best bits from today’s show!