Watch the lads Picture This make their US television debut

Picture This only went on one of the biggest talk shows in the US.

NBC’s Today Show gets four million viewers a day, so I guess it is a pretty big deal for an artist to appear on the show. The lads got an amazing introduction from the three hosts talking about how far they’ve come in their career and where they’ve come from. since appearing on the show their new album has gone to number 5 in the US iTunes charts. Gowan!

Click here to watch it via the Today Show website.

Excited to perform on The Today Show in New York tomorrow morning 🙌🏻 first US television appearance! 📺 🇺🇸 A post shared by Picture This (@bandpicturethis) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT