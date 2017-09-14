A sentence we never thought we’d say….Watch: Judi Dench rap
This is the best thing you’ll see today hands down.
Won of the legends in the acting world, Judi Dench is currently promoting her new film ‘Victoria & Abdul.’ LADbible decided to do something a little bit different with her and rapper Lethal Bizzle.
The video shows Lethal teaching Judi how to rap and its just very cute.
Now, a sentence we never thought we’d say….check out Judi Dench rapping with Lethal Bizzle below:
Dame Judi Dench rapping with @LethalBizzle is the most ridiculous video you’ll see today 😂👏@VictoriaAbdul pic.twitter.com/XvbXzJvVup
— LADbible (@ladbible) September 14, 2017