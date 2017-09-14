Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, September 14
The Alternative (with Dan Hegarty) – Thursday, September 14:
Foo Fighters – ‘Learn To Fly’
Otherkin – ‘Come On, Hello’
David Sitek (feat: Theophilus London) – ‘Groove Me’
Sofi Tukker (feat: NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno) – ‘Best Friend’
Le Corps Mince De Francoise – ‘Gandhi’
Beastie Boys – ‘Hold It Now, Hit It’
Loud Motive (feat: Loah) – ‘July 16th’
Sampha – ‘(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano’
Young Fathers – ‘Get Up’
Utah Saints (feat: Chuck D) – Power To The Beats’
Metallica – ‘Enter Sandman’
Orlaith & Millie – ‘Wilderness’
Ultraista – ‘Strange Formula’
Alt-J – ‘Fitzpleasure’
Klaxons – ‘Golden Skans’
Hour 2:
Skepta – ‘Man’
UNKLE (feat: Elliot Power, Mink & Callum Finn) – ‘Arms Length’
Battery Operated Orchestra – ‘I Go Invisible’
Bjork – ‘Human Behaviour’
Taken By Trees – ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’
Brian Deady – ‘I Can’t Go For That’ (Doo Wop Version)
Moby – ‘James Bond Theme’ (Moby’s Re-Version)
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Harborview Hospital’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Wolfstooth’
Husker Du – ‘Eiffel Tower High’
Bat For Lashes – ‘Siren Song’
Perry Blake – ‘Diamond’
The National – ‘Walk It Back’