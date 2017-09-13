Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 13
Grimes – ‘Medieval Warefare’
REWS – ‘Shine’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘No One Knows’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Head Like A Haunted House’
Tomas Barfod (feat: Nina Kinert) – ‘Pulsing’
Beth Ditto – ‘Fake Sugar’
Santigold – ‘LES Artistes’
Lakerama – ‘Have Your Time’
Prince – ‘Batdance’
Battery Operated Orchestra – ‘Grety Room’
Le Galaxie – Powers Of Miami’
Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’
Whipping Boy – ‘Twinkle’
The National – ‘Sleep Well Beast’
Hour 2:
Bombay Bicycle Club – ‘Luna’
Montauk Hotel – ‘Sense Of Place’
Oasis – ‘Whatever’
Tanjier – ‘Hymn’
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Harborview Hospital’
Mark Lanegan interview
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Phantasmoria Blues’
UNKLE (feat: Liela Moss) – ‘Sunrise (Always Comes Around)’
The Duke Spirit – ‘The Sep & The Walk’
Lamb – ‘Illumina’
Depeche Mode – ‘Never Let Me Down Again’
Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’