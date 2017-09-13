2FM & eir Other Voices want YOU!
Are you an unsigned artist? Think you’ve got what it takes to make it? How would you like to perform at this year’s eir Other Voices in Dingle?
DEETS ⬇
The eir Other Voices Open Call, supported by RTE 2FM, is an invitation to artists across Ireland, who produce all genres of music, to submit one track to the eir Other Voices team for consideration. Entries are now open at www.othervoices.ie/content/open-call and will close at 6pm on September 22nd, 2017. Tune into Tracy Clifford all this week from 1pm for more info!