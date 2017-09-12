Tips on how to get into Love Island 2018
Applications for one of the most popular reality TV shows of the year that captivated millions are now open for 2018.
One of the more popular contestants (although she didn’t win) did an interview with UK magazine Glamour and gave her top tips on how to stand out in an audition tape for the show. So if you’re looking to find love on TV check out the video below and send in your video!
Click here to apply.
The gorgeous @MontanaRoseB gives her top tips for nailing that #LoveIsland audition (& what you definitely *shouldn’t* do)… 💖🌴 pic.twitter.com/QxdriZFUt8
— British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) September 8, 2017