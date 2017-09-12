Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, September 12

Dizzee Rascal – ‘Bonkers’

Gorillaz (feat: Grace Jones) – ‘Charger’

Le Galaxie (feat: MayKay) – ‘Pleasure’

Inner City Radio – ‘S.O.S.’

The Japanese Popstars (feat: Jon Spencer) – ‘Destroy’

Farewell Dear Ghost – ‘Moonglass’

Sorcha Richardson interview

Sorcha Richardson – ‘Waking Life’

The National – ‘Mistaken For Strangers’

The National – ‘Turtleneck’

Caribou – ‘Sun’

Caribou – ‘Kaili’

New Jackson – ‘Blaze All Day’

Hour 2:

Green Day – ‘American Idiot’

Slotface – ‘Pitted’

Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Riot In My House’

Brass Phantoms – ‘Indigo’

Tkay Maidza – ‘Supersonic’

Orbital – ‘The Box’

James Darkin – ‘Chase’

Mono Band (feat: Fin Chambers) – ‘Numan’s Voice’

D.A.R.K. – ‘Curvy’

Feuds – ‘Anything I Woldn’t’

PJ Harvey – ‘The Community Of Hope’

PJ Harvey & Thom Yorke – ‘This Mess We’re In’

Cut Chemist – ‘Motivational Speaker’

UNKLE (feat: Mark Lanegan) – ‘Looking For The Rain’