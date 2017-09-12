Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, September 12
Dizzee Rascal – ‘Bonkers’
Gorillaz (feat: Grace Jones) – ‘Charger’
Le Galaxie (feat: MayKay) – ‘Pleasure’
Inner City Radio – ‘S.O.S.’
The Japanese Popstars (feat: Jon Spencer) – ‘Destroy’
Farewell Dear Ghost – ‘Moonglass’
Sorcha Richardson interview
Sorcha Richardson – ‘Waking Life’
The National – ‘Mistaken For Strangers’
The National – ‘Turtleneck’
Caribou – ‘Sun’
Caribou – ‘Kaili’
New Jackson – ‘Blaze All Day’
Hour 2:
Green Day – ‘American Idiot’
Slotface – ‘Pitted’
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Riot In My House’
Brass Phantoms – ‘Indigo’
Tkay Maidza – ‘Supersonic’
Orbital – ‘The Box’
James Darkin – ‘Chase’
Mono Band (feat: Fin Chambers) – ‘Numan’s Voice’
D.A.R.K. – ‘Curvy’
Feuds – ‘Anything I Woldn’t’
PJ Harvey – ‘The Community Of Hope’
PJ Harvey & Thom Yorke – ‘This Mess We’re In’
Cut Chemist – ‘Motivational Speaker’
UNKLE (feat: Mark Lanegan) – ‘Looking For The Rain’