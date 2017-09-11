WINNER: The Joshua Tree: New Roots Cover Art Comp

MASSIVE congrats to our winner Paul Joyce!

And we have a winner! The competition was fierce, but one stood out overall.

Paul Joyce’s cover goes on the front of the soon to be released compilation album The Joshua Tree – New Roots on Universal Music Ireland.

The album features covers of the 11 original tracks of The Joshua Tree re-interpreted by some of the biggest and newest names in Irish music. All in support of LauraLynn Childrens Hospice.

THE ARTWORK:

Paul says “I wanted to produce a clean, bold and simple design that catches the eye. The central element is the Joshua Tree itself which I rendered in an electric silhouette pulsating vibrant cyan, magenta and green against a glowing yellow background. Some of these colours are also taken from the LauraLynn colours.

The ‘New Roots’title is perpendicular underneath the tree and acts as the main tree root. The album songs are embedded into the tree. The songs, like the tree, will stand the test of time. The sun rise in the background portrays a new dawn, a new approach to a classic album by 11 of the brightest new artists.”