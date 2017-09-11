WATCH: Rubberbandits powerful video talking about suicide

Limerick’s Rubberbandits have just released a really strong music video for their track ‘Sonny’ talking about the issue of suicide.

Blindboy Boatclub and Mr Chrome are not afraid to talk about the important topics that resonate with people of all generations.

Their new video features male and female characters, with some familiar faces. Talking about the people take their life and the difficulties they face.

Check it out below:

If you are affected by anything in this article or video please contact Pieta House on 1800 247 247 and find information here: http://www.mentalhealthireland.ie/need-help-now/