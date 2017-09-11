Dan’s Playlist – Monday, September 11
Justice – ‘Genesis’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’
Heroes In Hiding – ‘No, You’re A Rabbit’
Jane’s Addiction – ‘Been Caught Stealing’
Superorganism – ‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’
Portishead – ‘All Mine’
Booka Brass Band – ‘Talk Dirty’
Sampha – ‘(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano’
Gazz Coombes – ‘Buffalo’
Battery Operated Orchestra – ‘Radiation’
Ladytron – ‘International Dateline’
Vera Hall – ‘Trouble So Hard’
Moby – ‘Natural Blues’
Cinema (feat: Chris Leech) – ‘Floating’
Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’
Hour 2:
The Stunning – ‘Brighten Up My Life’
Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’
Loah – ‘Unveiled’
Tinariwen – ‘Cler Achel’
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Ode To Sad Disco’
The Big Moon – ‘The Road’
UNKLE – ‘The Road’
Bokito – ‘Aloof’
The Aloof – ‘One Night Stand’
The National – ‘Empire Line’
Holy Fuck – ‘Neon Dad’