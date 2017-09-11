Dan’s Playlist – Monday, September 11

Justice – ‘Genesis’

Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’

Heroes In Hiding – ‘No, You’re A Rabbit’

Jane’s Addiction – ‘Been Caught Stealing’

Superorganism – ‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’

Portishead – ‘All Mine’

Booka Brass Band – ‘Talk Dirty’

Sampha – ‘(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano’

Gazz Coombes – ‘Buffalo’

Battery Operated Orchestra – ‘Radiation’

Ladytron – ‘International Dateline’

Vera Hall – ‘Trouble So Hard’

Moby – ‘Natural Blues’

Cinema (feat: Chris Leech) – ‘Floating’

Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’

Hour 2:

The Stunning – ‘Brighten Up My Life’

Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’

Loah – ‘Unveiled’

Tinariwen – ‘Cler Achel’

Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Ode To Sad Disco’

The Big Moon – ‘The Road’

UNKLE – ‘The Road’

Bokito – ‘Aloof’

The Aloof – ‘One Night Stand’

The National – ‘Empire Line’

Holy Fuck – ‘Neon Dad’