Its the 10 year anniversary of that iconic ‘Leave Britney alone’ video

The video that swept the world back in 2007 turns 10 today and the guy from it has a message for us all.

Chris Crocker made headlines becoming an internet sensation when he plead with the world to LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE. She was getting negative headlines across every media site, magazine and paper and her career wasn’t going too well.

10 years ago today I uploaded this pic.twitter.com/wslJlsWHoz — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) September 10, 2017

However, now Chris has a verified twitter and posted a heartfelt message today to celebrate his 10 year anniversary.