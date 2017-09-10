Dave Fanning | Farewell Albums, Ciara’s Diary and more….

On today’s Dave Fanning Show….

Brian Reddin was in studio to talk about the incredible life and career of Stephen King

Simon Maher had a look at some of the best ‘farewell albums’ from Johnny Cash to Notorious B.I.G.

Pat Fitzpatrick told us about some of the more unusual news stories from during the week

And Ciara King called in to chat about her hilarious new book ‘Ciara’s Diary 1999-2002: Sense and Shiftability’

You can listen back to the show or download the Podcasts HERE