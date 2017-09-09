Dave Fanning – Craft beer, It, Friendship and The Go-Betweens…

On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

It seems like every week there’s a new Irish craft beer on the shelves. The whole craft beer industry has exploded in the past few years. Barbara-Anne McCabe from Bridewell Brewery, Cam Wallace from 8 Degrees and Simon Lynch from Wicklow Wolf Brewery all talk about their passion… brewing beer in Ireland.

Movie Critic for the Independent, Paul Whitington, talks about this weeks newest releases including It and Wind River.

Robert Forster chats with Dave about his new book ‘Grant & I’ which is the story of the friendship between himself and Grant McLennan, the two who gave Australia The Go-Betweens. The Go-Betweens were considered to be one of Australia’s most influential bands.

Greeting others is one of those social conventions that even the most classiest of us can get wrong. Andy Scott is the author of a new book titled One Kiss or Two? In Search of the Perfect Greeting. He talks about the perfect way to greet pe0ple in any situation.