Watch: the trailer for Lady Gaga’s intimate NETFLIX documentary

Gaga: Five Foot Two debuts on NETFLIX Friday September 22nd

Last night Lady Gaga released the first full trailer for her new documentary ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. We’re not going to lie, this already looks pretty raw and shows a really intense side to Gaga. It’s said to pull back the curtain to introduce the real woman behind the performer. Showcasing the ups and downs of being Lady Gaga.

Check out the trailer below…