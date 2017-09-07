Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, September 7
DJ Shadow (feat: Run The Jewels) – ‘Nobody Speak’
Superorganism – ‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘I Used To’
Kolibri – ‘Headcase’
Arcade Fire – ‘Everything Now’
RJD2 – ‘Since We Last Spoke’
Le Galaxie – ‘Le Club’
Bran Van 3000 – ‘Drinkin’ In L.A.’
N.W.A. – ‘Straight Outta Compton’
N.W.A. – ‘Gangsta Gansta’
Rejjie Snow (feat: Pell) – ‘Virgo’
Fangclub – ‘Bullet Head’
Hole – ‘Celebrity Skin’
Ghostpoet – ‘Trouble & Me’
Hour 2:
U2 – ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’
The Black Keys – ‘Lonely Boy’
Heavy Soda – ‘You Snooze You Lose’
Led Zeppelin – ‘Whole Lotta Love’
Sub Motion – ‘Headlights’
Paul Draper – ‘Feeling My Heart Run Slow’
Chris Prythm – ‘Broken English’
M.I.A. – ‘Paper Planes’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘Waking Life’
IBEYI (feat: Kamasi Washington) – ‘Deathless’
Glass Animals – ‘Gooey’
The 4 Of Us – ‘Life Keeps You Waiting’
Augustus & John – ‘Faded Like Summer’
BICEP – ‘Orca’