Stormzy couldn’t cope when he met Ronan Keating last night

Stormzy was living his best life last night at the GQ Men of The Year Awards…

The rapper was named solo artist of the year which was presented by Jeremy Corbyn…

Tonight, I was honoured to present @Stormzy1 with the @BritishGQ Solo Artist Of The Year award. https://t.co/HTYdxdecCB pic.twitter.com/jpKKduMGLc — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 5, 2017

Just won the GQ Man of the Year award and the AIM Awards for Most Played Artist & Independent Album Of The Year of Award 🙏🏿❤️ love you all x — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) September 5, 2017

Stormzy and Ronan Keating seemed to hit it off at the ceremony and we all got to witness a bromance bloom…

At these events I just run up to everyone and beg it man just met ronan keaton are you mad — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) September 5, 2017

Nice to meet ya Man. — Ronan Keating (@ronanofficial) September 5, 2017

The Burberry boys are en route to the GQ Awards. pic.twitter.com/7FxOItN3pq — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) September 5, 2017

Check out his acceptance speech below

