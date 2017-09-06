Sound of the Nation

Stormzy couldn’t cope when he met Ronan Keating last night

Stormzy was living his best life last night at the GQ Men of The Year Awards…

The rapper was named solo artist of the year which was presented by Jeremy Corbyn…

Stormzy and Ronan Keating seemed to hit it off at the ceremony and we all got to witness a bromance bloom…

 

Check out his acceptance speech below