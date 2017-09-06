Because Pizza solves all problems, Lady Gaga sent her fans free pizza to say sorry

After cancelling a gig in Montreal, Lady Gaga felt really bad and sent her fans free pizza and signed merchandise.

Super fans were waiting outside her hotel waiting to get a glimpse of her after she got ill and cancelled her gig.

However, like we all know, Pizza is much like coconut oil and solves every problem. Gaga tweeted to her monsters…

I’m sending free 🍕 to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal 😭. I love u so much & I’m so sorry u are the most loyal fans. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

Lady Gaga is watching her fans from her hotel and sent them autographs and free pizza. 💞 #GetWellSoonGaga pic.twitter.com/WDWncWDTGf — Lady Gaga (@MisterBroRo) September 4, 2017

Lady Gaga sent free pizza to all the fans waiting in front of her hotel at The William Gray in Montréal, Canada. 💞 #JoanneWorldTour pic.twitter.com/ZI5vzhHQH5 — Lady Gaga (@MisterBroRo) September 4, 2017

Lady Gaga sent her fans outside of her hotel in Montréal pizza and her autograph after she had to reschedule her show tonight. 😭 pic.twitter.com/jZCwp7ADPi — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) September 4, 2017

what other extremely famous celebrity would buy everyone standing outside of her hotel pizza? that’s right, no one but lady gaga 💘 pic.twitter.com/aOr6tmRHz5 — L (@INClRCLES) September 4, 2017

Monsters enjoying pizza from their idol Lady Gaga @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/BGjOBHVZLb — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) September 4, 2017