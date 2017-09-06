Sound of the Nation

Because Pizza solves all problems, Lady Gaga sent her fans free pizza to say sorry

After cancelling a gig in Montreal, Lady Gaga felt really bad and sent her fans free pizza and signed merchandise.

Super fans were waiting outside her hotel waiting to get a glimpse of her after she got ill and cancelled her gig.

However, like we all know, Pizza is much like coconut oil and solves every problem. Gaga tweeted to her monsters…