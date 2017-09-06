Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 6

Jain – ‘Makeba’

Jungle – ‘The Heat’

Chris Prythm – ‘Broken English’

Daft Punk – ‘Da Funk’

Kormac – ‘I Believe’

Wolf Alice – ‘Beautifully Unconventional’

L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’

Three Underneath – ‘Can I Be’

Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’

Jamie XX – ‘Gosh’

The Prodigy – ‘Voodoo People’

BICEP – ‘Rain’

Wild Youth – ‘Lose Control’

LCD Soundsystem – ‘Black Screen’

Hour 2:

Justice – ‘Civilization’

Har Mar Superstar (feat: Juliette Lewis) – ‘Prisoner’

King Kong Company – ‘Involved’

Moby – ‘Extreme Ways’

Prahlad – ‘Melt’

IBEYI (feat: Kamasi Washington) – ‘Deathless’

The 4 Of Us – ‘Someone’s Got To Lose’

The 4 Of Us interview (#ForTheRecord)

The 4 Of Us – ‘Drugged’

Melanie De Biasio – ‘Your Freedom Is The End Of Me’

Paul Draper – ‘Grey House’

The Frames – ‘Rise’ (Rhythm Plates High Rise Reconstruction)

Superfood – ‘Unstoppable’