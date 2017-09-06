Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 6
Jain – ‘Makeba’
Jungle – ‘The Heat’
Chris Prythm – ‘Broken English’
Daft Punk – ‘Da Funk’
Kormac – ‘I Believe’
Wolf Alice – ‘Beautifully Unconventional’
L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’
Three Underneath – ‘Can I Be’
Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’
Jamie XX – ‘Gosh’
The Prodigy – ‘Voodoo People’
BICEP – ‘Rain’
Wild Youth – ‘Lose Control’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘Black Screen’
Hour 2:
Justice – ‘Civilization’
Har Mar Superstar (feat: Juliette Lewis) – ‘Prisoner’
King Kong Company – ‘Involved’
Moby – ‘Extreme Ways’
Prahlad – ‘Melt’
IBEYI (feat: Kamasi Washington) – ‘Deathless’
The 4 Of Us – ‘Someone’s Got To Lose’
The 4 Of Us interview (#ForTheRecord)
The 4 Of Us – ‘Drugged’
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Your Freedom Is The End Of Me’
Paul Draper – ‘Grey House’
The Frames – ‘Rise’ (Rhythm Plates High Rise Reconstruction)
Superfood – ‘Unstoppable’