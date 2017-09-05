John Legend broke up with Chrissy Teigen & she was having none of it

In an interview The Guardian, John Legend revealed his attempted break up with his wife Chrissy Teigen.

A few years ago he was away from her on tour and thought he’d be better off single. So he text Chrissy and said he wanted to call things off. However he didn’t get away that easy when she replied just saying ‘NO’. Officially they weren’t together for 90 minutes, but obviously their relationship is super strong these days, going on 11 years now.

Check out Chrissy’s reaction to the story below:

😂 11 years later, baby https://t.co/Kr7p7u8sqq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017