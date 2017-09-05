The internet react to ‘The Story of Hip Hop’

Header photo by: Niall Carson

Friday last week 14,000 people packed themselves into Electric Picnic Rankin’s Wood tent to witness the journey of ‘The Story of Hip Hop’ with DJ Mo K, The RTE Concert Orchestra, rappers Mango and Jafaris, singers Jass Kav and Erica Cody.

They played tunes from the likes of DMX, Dr Dre, Eminem, Amerie, Missy Elliott, Tupac, Nelly, Beyonce, Eve and more which can now be watched back on the RTE Player here and below.

The reaction on site at Electric Picnic was out of this world and the reaction online was just as big.

Plus! If you’d like to check out the 4 artists original music click on their names here to listen: Mango, Jafaris, Erica Cody, Jess Kav.

Rise and shine with The Ticket at #ep2017 featuring local heroes on the cover. pic.twitter.com/kqwe5xtVQg — Una Mullally (@UnaMullally) September 2, 2017

@MangoDassle & RTE Orchestra smashed it last night 🔥⚡️🌟 pic.twitter.com/4dXiqC2SFC — Tracy Hogan (@hogant8) September 2, 2017

Star of the Picnic so far is @MangoDassle. Unbelievable performance with Mo K and the orchestra. Killed it. — Una Mullally (@UnaMullally) September 1, 2017

Holy Jaysus the office is hopping here @djmokay killed it at #EP17

Props dude, this is a masterclass! — Scott Fitzpatrick (@scottfitz10) September 4, 2017

Wow- it was all amazing: Touch The Sky/Move On Up tho pic.twitter.com/cXMMXe0v07 — Eva McDonnell (@evalinamcd) September 3, 2017

Fiiiiiiiiiiiiire 🔥🔥🔥 — Davey B (@Dave_B24) September 3, 2017

Well done – loved every minute #EP2017 — Nicola O’Byrne (@NicolaIBCLC) September 3, 2017

Does anyone know who this group is on @RTE2fm rattling through every rap song since 1979? They are epic. — Dee Curran (@DeeCurran1) September 3, 2017

Well @rte_co‘s History of HipHop sounds great on @RTE2fm right now. I’d feel EP FOMO were it not for all that rain last night 😕 — Susan (@susanbrodigan) September 3, 2017

How @RTE2fm became one of Electric Picnic’s biggest artists https://t.co/6EwqmMF26p — Irish Times Culture (@IrishTimesCultr) September 2, 2017

EP crowd loses its mind for DJ MoK with RTÉ Concert Orchestra

via @IrishTimeshttps://t.co/oN3Qj3RFAY — Laura Fitzgerald (@Laura_Fitzer) September 1, 2017

Absolute scenes yet again at #ElectricPicnic… @djmokay and RTE Orchestra with the story of hip hop. Place gone wild! @RTE2fm pic.twitter.com/oR0PrRRvaI — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) September 1, 2017

Shoutout to the guy at the @RTE2fm #EP2017 set who couldn’t even get into the packed tent, and still felt compelled to wave his crutch! pic.twitter.com/7ZLQnV2HHB — Alan Regan (@alan_regan) September 1, 2017