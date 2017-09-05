The internet react to ‘The Story of Hip Hop’
Header photo by: Niall Carson
Friday last week 14,000 people packed themselves into Electric Picnic Rankin’s Wood tent to witness the journey of ‘The Story of Hip Hop’ with DJ Mo K, The RTE Concert Orchestra, rappers Mango and Jafaris, singers Jass Kav and Erica Cody.
They played tunes from the likes of DMX, Dr Dre, Eminem, Amerie, Missy Elliott, Tupac, Nelly, Beyonce, Eve and more which can now be watched back on the RTE Player here and below.
The reaction on site at Electric Picnic was out of this world and the reaction online was just as big.
Plus! If you’d like to check out the 4 artists original music click on their names here to listen: Mango, Jafaris, Erica Cody, Jess Kav.
I’m so proud of my fellow Irish hip hoppers this year getting rave reviews at @EPfestival. @djmokay @MangoDassle @YoMathMan etc.#IHH 🍍🍍🍍
— DJ Flip (WorldChamp) (@DJFlipHoldMe) September 5, 2017
Practice makes perfect 👌🏼 #OrchestralEminem @rte_co @MangoDassle #ElectricPicnic pic.twitter.com/yv6TbLlC66
— Sínann Fetherston (@sinannf) September 4, 2017
Rise and shine with The Ticket at #ep2017 featuring local heroes on the cover. pic.twitter.com/kqwe5xtVQg
— Una Mullally (@UnaMullally) September 2, 2017
@MangoDassle & RTE Orchestra smashed it last night 🔥⚡️🌟 pic.twitter.com/4dXiqC2SFC
— Tracy Hogan (@hogant8) September 2, 2017
Star of the Picnic so far is @MangoDassle. Unbelievable performance with Mo K and the orchestra. Killed it.
— Una Mullally (@UnaMullally) September 1, 2017
Holy Jaysus the office is hopping here @djmokay killed it at #EP17
Props dude, this is a masterclass!
— Scott Fitzpatrick (@scottfitz10) September 4, 2017
There we are in best artist & biggest crowd @djmokay @JafarisMusic @JessNoelleSoul @ItsMeEricaCody @MangoDassle @djjennygreene @gemma_sugrue https://t.co/CWGYecw8vA
— RTÉConcertOrchestra (@rte_co) September 4, 2017
Wow- it was all amazing: Touch The Sky/Move On Up tho pic.twitter.com/cXMMXe0v07
— Eva McDonnell (@evalinamcd) September 3, 2017
Fiiiiiiiiiiiiire 🔥🔥🔥
— Davey B (@Dave_B24) September 3, 2017
Well done – loved every minute #EP2017
— Nicola O’Byrne (@NicolaIBCLC) September 3, 2017
@RTE2fm Is lit right now 🔥@RTE_NSO @djmokay @EPfestival
— James Sexton (@MrJamesSexton) September 3, 2017
Does anyone know who this group is on @RTE2fm rattling through every rap song since 1979? They are epic.
— Dee Curran (@DeeCurran1) September 3, 2017
Well @rte_co‘s History of HipHop sounds great on @RTE2fm right now. I’d feel EP FOMO were it not for all that rain last night 😕
— Susan (@susanbrodigan) September 3, 2017
How @RTE2fm became one of Electric Picnic’s biggest artists https://t.co/6EwqmMF26p
— Irish Times Culture (@IrishTimesCultr) September 2, 2017
What a night! #2FMLIVE @ #EP2017 ❤️ Were you there? pic.twitter.com/UQQSgqWnuI via @RTE2fm
— RTÉ (@rte) September 2, 2017
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 What a night for @RTE2fm at @EPfestival #2FMLIVE pic.twitter.com/VsUwTQVt45
— Maureen Catterson (@MoCatterson) September 1, 2017
EP crowd loses its mind for DJ MoK with RTÉ Concert Orchestra
via @IrishTimeshttps://t.co/oN3Qj3RFAY
— Laura Fitzgerald (@Laura_Fitzer) September 1, 2017
Absolute scenes yet again at #ElectricPicnic… @djmokay and RTE Orchestra with the story of hip hop. Place gone wild! @RTE2fm pic.twitter.com/oR0PrRRvaI
— Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) September 1, 2017
VIBEEES! @RTE2fm 💥
— Lynsey Warren (@iamlynseysara) September 1, 2017
Shoutout to the guy at the @RTE2fm #EP2017 set who couldn’t even get into the packed tent, and still felt compelled to wave his crutch! pic.twitter.com/7ZLQnV2HHB
— Alan Regan (@alan_regan) September 1, 2017
No I’m sorry @RTE2fm and the @rte_co are now playing Blackstreet and I dont know I can handle this. Unbelievable!!!@EPfestival pic.twitter.com/nOwp8hI6v7
— Carl Mullan (@CarlMullan) September 1, 2017