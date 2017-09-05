Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, September 5
Grimes (feat: Aristophanes) – ‘Scream’
Brass Phantoms – ‘City Of Wolves’
The Temper Trap – ‘Sweet Disposition’
The Flaming Lips – ‘Silver Trembling Hands’
MathMan – ‘Memory Lane’
Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’ (Mura Masa Remix)
Bonzai – ‘Stepping’
Massive Attack – ‘Angel’
BICEP – ‘Vale’
The Apples – ‘Killing’
Interskalaktic – ‘The Foreign Legion’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘Daft Punk Is Playing At My House’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘Change Yr Mind’
The Dandy Warhols – ‘Boys Better’
Young Fathers – ‘John Doe’
Hour 2:
Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
The 4 Of Us – ‘Sci-fi Blue’
RJD2 – ‘Ring Finger’
Super Extra Bonus Party – ‘Who Are You & What Do You Want?’
M83 – ‘Midnight City’
Ivy Nations – ‘Sentimental Hearts’
Paul Draper – ‘Can’t Get Fairer Than That’
Mansun – ‘The Chad Who Loved Me’
Fangclub – ‘Better To Forget’
Mundy – ‘Pardon Me’
Communions – ‘Come On, I’m Waiting’
New Jackson – ‘SP2’
NO CEREMONY// – ‘Hurtlove’
Alt-J – ‘Adeline’