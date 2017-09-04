Dan’s Playlist – Monday, September 4
Otherkin – ‘Come On, Hello’
Warpaint – ‘New Song’ (Mike D Remix)
Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’
REWS – ‘Shine’
Yppah (feat: Anomie Belle) – ‘Film Burn’
In Valour – ‘Higher’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘Emotional Haircut’
Rage Against The Machine – ‘Sleep Now In The Fire’
Run The Jewels – ‘Legend Has It’
NEOMADiC – ‘Coma’
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Leave Home’
Skepta – ‘Numbers’
Hour 2:
Le Galaxie (feat: MayKay) – ‘Pleasure’
EERA – ‘I Wanna Dance’
The Frames – ‘God Bless Mom’
A Dream, The Night – ‘Sick Day’
Beck – ‘Dear Life’
Bry – ‘Disarm’
The 4 Of Us – ‘Relax My Mind’
The Invisible – ‘Monster’s Waltz’
Thundercat – ‘Them Changes’
Tebi Rex x Elkin – ‘She Hated Love Songs II’
Black Affair – ‘It’s Real’
The Sugarcubes – ‘Regina’
Bjork – ‘Violently Happy’
Fjokra – ‘Bang On The Door’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘How Do You Sleep?’