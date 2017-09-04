2FM LIVE IS COMING TO THE INEC

2FM LIVE WITH JENNY GREENE AND THE RTÉ CONCERT ORCHESTRA BRING SELL OUT SET FOR THE FIRST TIME TO THE INEC KILLARNEY

After raising the roof at Rankin’s Wood at Electric Picnic once again this year, 2FM are bringing Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra on the road to the INEC Killarney on Friday December 15th. The collaboration has sold out shows all over the country and will perform their last show of 2017 at Ireland’s biggest venue outside of Dublin, the INEC Killarney.

Joining Jenny Greene and the 48-piece Concert Orchestra at the INEC will be Killarney born singer Gemma Sugrue and conductor Gavin Murphy.

2FM Sound of the Nation is taking this live 90’s experience to the INEC Killarney for the first time and will feature all the favourites including Rhythm is a Dancer, Children, Not Over Yet, Everybody’s Free and Insomnia along with fantastic new arrangements which will be a surprise on the night!

Anyone who has witnessed Jenny Greene in action with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra has witnessed something special and don’t miss your chance at the INEC Killarney, December 15th.

Tickets for this set at the INEC Killarney go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday, September 8th from 10am. Doors will open at 7pm with the gig set to start at 8pm at the INEC Killarney – Friday, 15th December 2017

