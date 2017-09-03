Dave Fanning Show – Electric Picnic, Taylor Swift, Killer Robots and a lot more…

On the Dave Fanning show today…

Dan Heagrty was live from Electric Picnic reviewing all the best performances from day two of the festival and previewing Sunday’s must see acts.

Ahead of their headline gig tonight at Electric Picnic, Dave revisits a recent interview with Guy Garvey and Pete Turner from Elbow.

Ryan Adams is set to play a number of sold out gigs in Ireland later this month. In anticipation, Dave reminds us of a past interview he had with the musician.

It’s the song and music video everybody is talking about. Taylor Swift has divided peoples opinions with her latest offering. Andrea Cleary from Headstuff informs Dave what its all about.

Pat Fitzpatrick joined us live from our Cork studios to tell Dave about some stories that may have passed under our radar this week.

With Mark Zuckerberg investing serious money in the development of robots, Dave talks to Joe Griffin about how close we are to the reality of killer robots.

Listen to the show here