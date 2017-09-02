Dave Fanning Show – Electric Picnic, college life and much more…

On today’s Dave Fanning Show…

Dan Hegarty is in Stradbally and he tells us all about day one of Electric Picnic… Jafaris, Jenny, DJ Mo-K…and with two more days to go, he tells us what there is to look forward to.

Nicola Bardon gives the low down on how to be popular in college. Whether you’re the quiet sort or the one who must be surrounded by people, the simple truth is college is better with friends. Nicola gives tips on how to meet people in your fresher year.

Movie Critic for the Independent, Paul Whitington gives his opinions on this weeks newest films including God’s Own Country and Patti Cakes.

John Scott is a Director and choreographer of a dance piece called “Everything Now”. He describes it as “Our final gesture before we’re thrown off a cliff”. Everything now is a response to the data and information overload we all experience which John finds frustrating. He feel’s it’s making us crazy.

Sinead Gleeson gives an Autumn arts preview including books, the new seasons of all our favourite shows, gigs, albums and much more.

