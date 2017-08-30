Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, August 30
Beastie Boys – ‘Sabotage’
Shookrah – ‘Gerascophobia’
The Avener (feat: Phoebe Killdeer) – ‘Fade Out Likes’
Gorillaz (feat: Grace Jones) – ‘Charger’
Humanzi – ‘Long Time Coming’
Three Underneath – ‘Buddy Yeah’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Fortress’
Courtney Barnett – ‘Debbie Downer’
Bantum – ‘Move’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
New Order – ‘Tutti Frutti’
Stanley Odd – ‘By Way Of Explanation’
Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’
Hour 2:
Rejjie Snow – ‘Pink Beetle’
Mogwai – ‘Hunted By A Freak’
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
Inner City Radio – ‘S.O.S.’
Little Roy – ‘About A Girl’
Little Roy interview (from Electric Picnic 2011)
Little Roy – ‘Heart-Shaped Box’
Anderson – ‘Makes Me Feel For You’
Radiohead – ‘I Might Be Wrong’
Radiohead – ‘2 + 2 = 5’
Wastefellow – ‘Wonder’
FreezerRoom – ‘Gone Gone’
FKA Twigs – ‘In Time’
Tiny Magnetic Pets – ‘Cloud Sequence’
The Orb – ‘Little Fluffy Clouds’