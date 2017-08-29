Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, August 29

M83 – ‘Do It Try It’

Chris Prythm – ‘Broken English’

Booka Shade (feat: Craig Walker) – ‘Loneliest Boy’

Orlaith & Mollie – ‘Wilderness’

Muse – ‘Knights Of Cydonia’

Goat Girl – ‘Crow Cries’

Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’

Mylo – ‘In My Arms’

Little Roy – ‘On A Plane’

Nirvana – ‘Heart-Shaped Box’

Fangclub – ‘Common Ground’

Tiny Magnetic Pets – ‘Here Comes The Noise 1 (Pink)’

Eno Hyde – ‘Lilac’

Hour 2:

C2C – ‘Down The Road’

Stomptown Brass – ‘I Got A Plan’

Stomp – ‘Ripper Sole’

Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – ‘(Baby) Hold Me Tight’

Moby – ‘Find My Baby’

King Kong Company – ‘Involved’

U2 – ‘Even Better Than The Real Thing’ (Perfecto Remix)

FreezerRoom – ‘Friends That Bite’

Public Service Broadcasting – ‘People Will Always Need Coal’

Public Service Broadcasting – ‘Theme From PSB’

Montauk Hotel – ‘Sense Of Place’

Kid Wave – ‘Gloom’

Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Head Like A Haunted House’

Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Villains Of Circumstance’