WIN A WALK ON PART AT CROKE PARK!
Thanks to Liberty Insurance we want to give 2 lucky kids the chance to be an official flag bearer at this year’s finals!
This year’s Liberty Insurance All Ireland Camogie Finals takes place on September 10th and is THE BIIGEST DAY in the Camogie Calendar.
If you have a little Camogie fan in your life this is the prize for them!
One overall prize of two Flag Bearer spots (must be aged between 8-12 years of age) and four guests (six match tickets in total)
RTE Competition terms and conditions apply – see HERE
The Prize is subject to the conditions below!
- The Promoter of this competition is Liberty Insurance dac, who has sole responsibility for all elements of this competition.
- The prize for this competition includes six tickets in total (2 flag bearers plus 4 guests) to the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship finals in Croke Park on September 10th.
- Parents or guardians (of children between the aged of 8 – 12 years of age) with a Facebook account are eligible to enter the competition by answering the question in the corresponding Facebook competition post. The competition is not open to Liberty Insurance employees or their immediate families.
- One entry only permitted.
- The competition is open between 4pm on Friday 25th August and 1pm Wednesday 30th August 2017. Correct entries will automatically be entered into the prize draw, which will take place at 2pm Wednesday 30th August 2017.
- There will be one winner randomly selected at 2pm Wednesday 30st August 2017 who will be notified by a reply to their post on Facebook. The winner has until 12pm on the 31st August 2017 to acknowledge acceptance of the prize on Facebook. If they do not acknowledge acceptance by this time it will be deemed forfeit and a new winner will be selected from the valid entries.
- The prize is strictly non-transferable. There is no cash or other prize alternative. In the event of cancellations there will not be a refund of the prize value.
- The prize will be posted to the winner once they provide their address in a personal message to us on Facebook.
- The name of the winner may be obtained by any entrant to the competition by sending a stamped addressed envelope to Camogie Flag Bearer Competition, Marketing Department, The Liberty Centre, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.
- In the event of any dispute regarding the rules, conduct or the results of a competition the decision of the promoter will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- The promoter reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend a competition and/or vary competition rules at any time without prior notice.
- The promoter does not accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem in any network, system, server, provider, delivery service or otherwise which may result in entries being lost or not properly registered or recorded and contestants hereby waive any claim whatsoever for any losses, costs, damages and expenses arising from any such problems.
- The competition does not cover costs such as food, travel, accommodation & parking.
- The competition will be moderated and only legitimate entries will be accepted for entry, no inappropriate entries will be counted.
- Liberty Insurance cannot take any responsibility for losses or personal injuries related to the prize.
- By entering their child into the competition, the parents/guardians are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the competition, including wearing the supplied Liberty Insurance gear, consent for Liberty Insurance to use a photo of the flag bearer on Liberty Insurance’s Facebook site https://www.facebook.com/libertyinsuranceireland/ , its website and any other promotional material, subject to approval in advance from the parents or guardians.
- Entrant details will not be used for any other marketing purposes and will not be disclosed to any third parties.
- If any of the above clauses are unenforceable the rest of the terms and conditions shall remain in force.
- 19. Participation in the competition denotes acceptance of these terms and conditions and any additional competition specific terms and conditions, which may be advertised.