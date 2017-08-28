Sound of the Nation

Watch Eminem’s rare performance in full at Reading Festival

Eminem rarely performs live these days, I guess he doesn’t have to with all that money in his bank.

The Hip Hop legend made his 3rd appearance at Reading Festival over the weekend playing out all the hits. Performing classics like Stan, My Name Is, Without Me, Lose Yourself and more, the rapper performed for an hour and a half to an adoring crowd.

Check out the full rare show below and the internets reaction: