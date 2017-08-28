Watch Eminem’s rare performance in full at Reading Festival

Eminem rarely performs live these days, I guess he doesn’t have to with all that money in his bank.

The Hip Hop legend made his 3rd appearance at Reading Festival over the weekend playing out all the hits. Performing classics like Stan, My Name Is, Without Me, Lose Yourself and more, the rapper performed for an hour and a half to an adoring crowd.

Check out the full rare show below and the internets reaction:

Honored to play Reading & Leeds this weekend.. thanks Reading. Can’t wait for Leeds! pic.twitter.com/bGsJsH4OaA — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 27, 2017

Wowwww eminem is honestly giving me goosebumps listening to him live at reading festival 😩😩😩 — Leah Cowgill (@leahelizabeth05) August 26, 2017

I’d sell my nan to see Eminem live so jealous of everyone that’s seen him at Leeds — katie (@granfff) August 28, 2017

Saw both drake and eminem within the 24 hours of eachother😮😮 — ryanodonovan_ (@Ryan_ODonovan) August 28, 2017

Seen videos of Eminem at Reading and Leeds festival and oh my days my dude is back, fricking love Eminem cant wait for new album and single🔥 — ★ Daniel Halawi ★ (@dan9700) August 28, 2017