Highlights from this years MTV VMAs

Last night MTV’s Video Music Awards took place & although it wasn’t as exciting as years before it, there were a few great moments.

Ed Sheeran kicked off the night by winning artist of the year and performed ‘Shape Of You’

Most nominated artist Kendrick Lamar won video of the year and performed a mash up of ‘DNA’ and ‘Humble’

Taylor Swift didn’t attend although her brand new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ premiered which already has over 17,000,000 views

Pink did a medley of all her biggest hits and received this year’s Video Vanguard Award where she dedicated it to her 6 year old daughter. She made a really inspiring speech about being who you are and being confident in your own skin.