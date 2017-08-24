Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, August 24
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Otherkin – ‘Come On, Hello’
The Prodigy – ‘Their Law’
King Kong Company – ‘iPop’
A Guy Called Gerald – ‘Voodoo Ray’
Tebi Rex x Elkin – ‘She Hated Love Songs II’
FKA Twigs – ‘Closer’
Tommy KD – ‘Intro – Stepping Out’
Little Simz – ‘Shotgun’
The 5,6,7,8s – ‘Woo Hoo’
Ash – ‘Envy’
Ivy Nations – ‘Sentimental Hearts’
The Rapture – ‘Get Myself Into It’
Ghostpoet – ‘Live Leave’
Radiohead – ‘Paranoid Android’
Hour 2:
Nadine Shah – ‘Out The Way’
Tieranniesaur – ‘Here Be Monsters’
Jesca Hoop – ‘Cut Connection’
BP Fallon – ‘I Believe In Elvis Presley’
Jack White – ‘Freedom At 21’
Wyvern Lingo live at the Eurosonic festival
U2 – ‘Bullet The Blue Sky’ (Jacknife Lee Remix)
SYLK – ‘Cigarettes & Sex’
Pale Rivers – ‘West Point’
Sofi Tukker – ‘F*ck They’
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘Interference’