Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, August 23
Kings Of Leon Vs Lykke Li – ‘Knocked Up’ (Rodeo Mash-up)
DBFC – ‘Jenks’
Bloodhound Gang – ‘The Bad Touch’
REWS – ‘Shine’
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
Basement Jaxx – ‘Raindrops’
Fjokra – ‘Bang On The Door’
Tricky (feat: Martina Topley-Bird) – ‘Black Steel’
Tricky (feat: Martina Topley-Bird) – ‘When We Die’
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
Bon Voyage – ‘African Voices’
Beastie Boys – ‘Fight For Your Right (To Party)’
Fangclub – ‘Bullet Head’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘The Evil Has Landed’
Hour 2:
Foo Fighters – ‘Breakout’
Foo Fighters – ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’
Nadine Shah – ‘Yes Men’
Rejjie Snow (feat: PELL) – ‘Virgo’
Daithi – ‘Aeroplane’
The Avalanches – ‘Frontier Psychaitrist’
Loud Motive (feat: Loah) – ‘July 16th’
MØ – ‘Pilgrim’
Katie Kim – ‘I Make Sparks’
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘Seraphim’
Simian Mobile Disco interview
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘Your Love Ain’t Fair’
Ghostpoet – ‘We’re Dominoes’